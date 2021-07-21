Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici has a 10-day window in which to make a tough decision regarding a Tottenham transfer worth £25.9m, per a report.

With Paratici installed and Nuno Espirito Santo at the helm, Tottenham’s summer window has clicked into gear. A recent report detailed Spurs were in ‘advanced talks’ to make a double Serie A splash. That was quickly followed up by exciting confirmation from trusted source Fabrizio Romano over a major swap deal.

The Italian revealed Sevilla winger Bryan Gil is set to join Tottenham in exchange for Erik Lamela plus €25m.

That deal appears to be in the final stages, though another, equally impressive, transfer remains in its infancy.

Tottenham’s interest in Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini surfaced earlier in July. Liverpool were also touted as a potential suitor for the 25-year-old who holds a €30m (£25.9m) release clause.

Now, Italian outlet Calciomercato has confirmed the club’s interest, though the clock is ticking if they wish to activate his release clause.

They reveal that Tottenham are indeed interested in signing Pellegrini. However, his release clause expires at the end of July at which time Roma would likely command a larger fee if intent on selling this summer.

For his part, Pellegrini is stated to prefer to remain in Rome, but his impending contract situation could open the door to an exit.

Pellegrini has just one year remaining on his current deal. He is stated to be seeking a pay rise on his £41,500 weekly wages. But if no such offer from Roma materialises, he may seek greener pastures elsewhere.

At present, Tottenham are understood to be reluctant to trigger his release clause. Whether that changes as the clock ticks down through the remainder of July remains to be seen.

If not, they could attempt to twist Roma’s arm with a lower bid. Though given his status as club captain the Italians would likely resist such an approach.

Barcelona midfielder perfect for Nuno’s Tottenham?

Meanwhile, Spanish football expert Euan McTear claims that a move to Tottenham might just be the perfect fit for a Barcelona midfielder.

London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are also credited with an interest in Miralem Pjanic, along with three clubs in Italy. However, Spurs are the frontrunners – if Pjanic decides he wants to head to the Premier League. That is mainly down to the fact that Paratici worked with the experienced midfielder at Juventus.

And McTear is of the opinion that the move could work for all parties concerned.

He told ThisIsFutbol: “He’s (Pjanic) another one of those players that they’re looking to move on. He’s been offered the chance to leave, and he’s turned that down apparently.

“He’s probably going to have to move on. If he does agree to that, Tottenham does seem a good fit.

“It’s hard to know what Nuno’s project is going to be like. But Pjanic is one of those veteran players that could probably suit Spurs well. So if he does move, then Tottenham is a good fit.”

