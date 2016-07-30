Striker Ben Yedder all set for La Liga transfer

Wissam Ben Yedder will not be heading to the Premier League after Sevilla agreed a fee for the Toulouse striker.

Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham and Leicester are all believed to have enquired about the 25-year-old, but for one reason or another never got any further with a prospective transfer.

Now Ben Yedder is set to leave France for Sevilla as the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan side continue their squad overhaul after the two teams agreed a fee in the region of €9million.

Sevilla have already strengthened their attack with Luciano Vietto from Atletico Madrid and they were waiting for with Kevin Gameiro to move in the opposite direction before they added Ben Yedder to their ranks.

The 25-year-old will sign a five-year contract with Sevilla upon completion of his medical.

Ben Yedder, nuevo delantero del #SevillaFC a falta de pasar las pruebas médicas #vamosmisevilla pic.twitter.com/DOBYZKI3ol — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) July 30, 2016

Ben Yedder joined Toulouse from Alfortville in 2010 and has since developed into an important first-team member at the Ligue 1 side, scoring 17 goals in 35 Ligue 1 appearances last term.