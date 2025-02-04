Liverpool and Sunderland both confirmed the loan move of Jayden Danns to Wearside on Tuesday lunchtime – more than 12 hours after the window shut – with the player also committing to a new deal at Anfield and with an injury update on the striker and teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold also coming to light.

It was revealed on Monday that the Wearsiders – very much in the thick of the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League and having recorded an impressive 3-2 win at the home of neighbours Middlesbrough on Monday evening – were in talks over a deal to bring the 19-year-old Scouser to the Stadium of Light from Liverpool.

Rated highly by Arne Slot, last week Danns made history for the Reds when he became the youngest player to start for the club in European competition when he made the line-up for the final Champions League group game against PSV Eindhoven – a match that ended in a 3-2 defeat for a youthful and inexperienced Liverpool side.

Now it has confirmed that Danns has indeed completed his move to Wearside with a simultaneous announcement from both clubs on Tuesday lunchtime. The teenage striker will add to boss Regis Le Bris’ attacking options as Sunderland look to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2017.

Before heading out on loan, Liverpool have also confirmed that Danns has signed a new long-term deal at Anfield as a reward for his rapid progress.

Speaking to the Sunderland official website, Danns said: “This is my first loan move and a chance to prove myself, so I’m very appreciative of the opportunity and I’m grateful to the Club for placing their faith in me.

“I’ve done my research and the team is incredible, so this feels like the right step. I’m disappointed that I will be unable to do that straightaway, but I’m proud to have joined the Club and I will work hard throughout this period to ensure I can return to action and play my part.”

Danns knock delays move; Trent Alexander-Arnold injury update

Sunderland beat the likes of Blackburn, Stoke and Preston to the signing of Danns, who only turned 19 last month, but already has three goals in nine appearances for the Reds.

As Danns indicated, his move to the Stadium of Light will, however, be delayed as the teenager undergoes treatment for a back injury while at the supervision of Liverpool’s medical team at Kirkby. He is expected to be sidelined for a week to 10 days.

However, once that has cleared up, Danns will be free to hook up with his new teammates and add another option to Le Bris’ attack, which already boasts the likes of Wilson Isidor and fellow teenagers Eliezer Mayenda and Trey Ogunsuyi.

Danns isn’t the only current Liverpool player on the treatment table at Kirkby, though, and a welcome update has emerged on the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold after he was withdrawn in the 70th minute through injury in the win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Now it’s been revealed that Alexander-Arnold has suffered a thigh injury in the game, though a scan on the problem has revealed he will be out for days rather than weeks.

The Reds, though, are unlikely to take any risks with his fitness, meaning Conor Bradley – who stepped in for the Reds vice-captain at the Vitality – will be a likely starter in Thursday’s Carabao Cup clash against Tottenham and again on Sunday when they take on Plymouth in the FA Cup fourth round.

Liverpool then face a clash at Everton on Wednesday February 12 in their rearranged Premier League game and the Reds will decide in the build-up to that game whether he can make his return.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Trent deal ‘90% done’; Morton bid fails

On the subject of Alexander-Arnold, the latest reports in Spain claim a move to Real Madrid is now “90% done” for the right-back, with light shed on those two failed bids from Los Blancos during the winter window.

The article has also revealed the two reasons why the player is so keen to move to the Bernabeu.

Elsewhere, it turns out Danns was not the only Liverpool youngster to leave on deadline day, with Under-21s midfielder Dominic Corness moving to League Two Gillingham. However, it has also emerged that the Reds spurned an approach from another Championship side for Tyler Morton, with the promotion-chasing team unable to match FSG’s valuation of the England Under-21 international.

And finally, Liverpool’s decision not to dip their hands into their pockets throughout the winter window has been assessed by Jamie Carragher, who insists time will tell if FSG got the decision right.

The Reds legend, though, already feels the Merseysiders have pulled off the signing of the season, regardless of what happens over the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

