Striker opens up on Everton links, explains why transfer fell through

A Bayern Munich forward has spoken about his transfer links with Everton for the first time.

The Toffees have pulled off a number of impressive signings in recent years, including the likes of James Rodriguez and Moise Kean. The pair joined from Real Madrid and Juventus respectively, although they failed to live up the hype.

During the recent transfer window, new manager Rafa Benitez had to rely on free agents and cheap signings due to financial constraints. The only new player he was allowed to spend money on was English winger Demarai Gray.

The former Leicester City man has enjoyed an impressive start on Merseyside, scoring two goals in his first three games.

Everton have previously looked at Bayern starlet Joshua Zirkzee, who is a centre-forward capped three times by the Netherlands U21s.

They were confident of getting a deal over the line, but Zirkzee has now revealed why the transfer fell through.

He told Dutch source HLN (via Sport Witness): “I could have gone to Everton, they pressed hard, but breaking through in England, that’s complex.”

The 20-year-old started his career with Feyenoord’s academy. Zirkzee enjoyed his time there but club officials had reservations over his talent, resulting in a move to Bayern in July 2018.

Zirkzee continued: “Bayern for me was different. They wanted me very much; Feyenoord did not.

“With the U16, I had finished a strong season, I felt I should be rewarded for that – which did happen with team-mates. However, the talks with the club management showed that I still had to be patient.

“Feyenoord was my club, but if it didn’t come, I had to consider other options. Bayern made great efforts. Who would say no then?”

The player joined Anderlecht on loan last month in a bid to gain more experience. He has so far played six times for the Belgian side, registering two assists.

Everton sanctioned discount on winger’s exit

A report has revealed that Everton allowed Bernard to leave for a discounted fee.

The Brazilian winger, 28, joined United Arab Emirates side Sharjah FC in July.

The Toffees received £1million for his services, representing a small profit as they signed him on a free three years ago.

However, Football Insider write that Everton could have received £9m for Bernard. They were in ‘advanced talks’ with Sharjah’s rivals, Al-Nasr, in the summer before negotiations broke down.

Bernard has penned a two-year contract with Sharjah, earning him a reported £80,000 a week.

