Striker unsure over Tottenham switch; Everton remain an option

Bournemouth frontman Josh King is unsure about quitting to join Tottenham this summer, while Everton remain an alternative option.

The Norway star is reportedly concerned that he will just be playing second fiddle to Harry Kane, and despite the lure of Champions League football could decide against the switch.

The former Manchester United striker has been strongly tipped to make a £20million move to Mauricio Pochettino’s men and would certainly give them a pacy option through the middle that they don’t currently have.

But King is not desperate to quit the Cherries and is prepared to snub a lucrative contract elsewhere for the opportunity to play regularly, according to The Mirror.

Jermain Defoe’s switch to Bournemouth may cause King to re-consider his options, however, if he is moved from his favoured central role to a wide position to accommodate the England frontman.

Everton also remain keen on King, although they have already landed Malaga frontman Sandro Ramirez and are also keen on Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud and Burnley star Andre Gray.