Rumoured Tottenham target Wout Weghorst has seemingly hinted that a move to north London could actually be on the cards.

The Holland international was rumoured to be a major target for Spurs in Monday’s edition of Euro Paper Talk, and that speculation has since heightened after he started to follow the club’s official account on Instagram.

The 28-year-old has been a prolific Bundesliga force since his move to Wolfsburg in 2018. He has scored 20 and 18 goals respectively in each of the past two seasons.

Standing at 6ft 6in he would also give Spurs a completely different dimension in attack, as Jose Mourinho continues to search for a back-up to Harry Kane.

The Daily Express reported last week that Tottenham could land the player for a fee of around £27million. They are keen to strike a deal before the transfer window shuts on October 5.

Weghorst, who has already scored twice in three games this season, has previously admitted his desire to play at a higher level.

“I have ambitions and I want to achieve at the highest level,” he said back in July. “In the past two years I have been able to show that I can deliver at that level and that there is more to come from me.”

Spurs appear to be on a roll in the transfer market, after announcing deals for Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon over the weekend.

They have also brought in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joe Hart and Matt Doherty this summer, and the addition of Weghorst would also give them a proven alternative to Kane – as Spurs look to bounce back from a disappointing 2019-20 campaign.

SORLOTH SKIPS LEIPZIG MEDICAL

Another frontman linked with a move to north London is Alexander Sorloth, and that could still be on the cards after the latest developments.

Sorloth has become one of the highest scoring strikers in Europe since leaving Crystal Palace on loan for Trabzonspor last summer.

The Norwegian failed to score a Premier League goal during his time at Palace, but netted 33 times in 49 games in Turkey last season.

That led to speculation that his two-year loan could be interrupted at the half-way stage. And some clubs were willing to give him a second chance in England, namely Spurs and Man Utd.

But German side RB Leipzig emerged as frontrunners for his signature and looked to have wrapped up a deal.

There has been a twist in the tale, however. Sorloth should have undergone his medical with Leipzig on Monday, but was not present. It’s the third time he has missed a medical there.

According to Turkish outlet Asist Analiz (via Sport Witness), the reason is because he “was told to wait” due to “an offer from a very big English club”. Read more…