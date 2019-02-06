Strong competition awaits Liverpool, Man Utd in hunt for €120m starlet

Liverpool and Manchester United face serious competition in their pursuit of a £105m-rated Portuguese teenager, according to a report.

Portuguese source Record recently claimed that United have been scouting attacking midfielder Joao Felix and are considering making a move for the player in the summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are understood to have seen a mammoth £61million approach for Felix rejected.

Earlier in the month the Daily Mirror, citing a report in Portuguese paper Correio da Manha, claimed the Reds submitted the offer but saw their efforts flatly rejected by the Portuguese giants.

The 19-year-old has scored six goals and laid on three assists for his team-mates in his 12 appearances in the league – seven of those starts – for Benfica this season.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet AS (via MilanNews) claims there are as many as 11 clubs interested in Felix, who is considered by many as the brightest young talents since Cristiano Ronaldo’s emergence at Sporting CP. Juventus, AC Milan, PSG, Monaco, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and West Ham have all apparently scouted the teenager recently. The report goes on to state that Felix currently has a release clause set at €120million, but Benfica’s intention is to get Felix to pen a new deal on higher wages with a €200m clause.

Get the latest personalised Liverpool and Man Utd products on our new TEAMtalk shop!