Strong form sees Liverpool hand defender new deal – reports

Liverpool have reportedly triggered a clause in Joel Matip‘s contract to extend his current deal for another year.

The centre-half’s deal was due to expire at the next of the season, but according to a new report from The Athletic’s James Pearce, it will now run for another year.

It had previously been suggested that the Reds were drawing up a new deal for the 28-year-old, but it now appears his current deal will just run for 12 more months.

Matip originally joined the Merseyside club in 2016, arriving from Schalke on a free transfer. He drew plenty of criticism in his first couple of seasons at Anfield, but has steadily improved and has now staked a claim as Virgil van Dijk’s first-choice partner at the back.

That improvement in form has apparently made Liverpool see fit to secure his services beyond the 2019-20 campaign.

He’s now made over 100 appearances for the club, and come back into Jurgen Klopp’s favoured XI after sitting out behind Joe Gomez in the Community Shield.

The defender recently headed Liverpool ahead in a Premier League fixture against Arsenal, which they went on to win 3-1, maintaining their winning run at the start of the new campaign.

