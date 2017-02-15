Strong Griezmann quotes cast doubts on Man Utd transfer

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has distanced himself from a summer move to the Premier League, declaring he has ‘doubts’ about living in England.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks, with reports suggesting that the Red Devils would spend big to get their man.

Griezmann has a £85million release clause written into his contract but admits life in England could prevent a move to the Premier League.

“I have a lot of doubts about moving to England,” he said.

“With Real Sociedad, I felt that I needed to leave. For the moment, I do not know where that desire came from. Who knows how the season will finish. If it finishes badly, maybe I will ask myself the question. For the moment, it is not relevant…

“Aside from that, I am asking myself where I could go. In Spain, there is Barcelona and Real Madrid. Barcelona have the three up top. Real Madrid, that is impossible because of the club I am at. I think that between them, there is a pact.

“Germany, the league does not attract me much. France, not for the moment. And England, I have a lot of doubts about my private life. Everything like rain, bad weather… I need to feel happy outside.”

Griezmann’s declaration is another chapter in a bubbling transfer saga, which has seen Atletico boss Diego Simeone admit he will not stop his main forward leaving, Paul Pogba pushing his friend towards a move and Atleti president Enrique Cerezo say the Frenchman will be at his club for a ‘long time’.