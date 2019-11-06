Nemanja Matic is reportedly ready to bring an end to his Manchester United frustration by completing a move away from the club in January if the right opportunity presents itself.

The Serbian has become something of a periphery figure at Old Trafford this season, starting just two Premier League matches and managing just 350 minutes of action in all competitions.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and while United hold an option to extend that deal by an additional 12 months, the Manchester Evening News reports that the player is growing increasingly concerned by his lack of first-team football and over his inclusion in the Serbia squad at the 2020 European Championships.

As such, the paper reckons United could be willing to let him leave in January in order to secure a fee and use the money towards their transfer plans, with reports on Wednesday claiming terms have already been agreed for an unnamed target ahead of the winter window.

The player has been linked with a move to Inter Milan and a report last month deemed Matic “the most obtainable” of the four midfield targets on Antonio Conte’s shopping list.

And after falling down Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pecking order, it seems the club would grant him a move if a tempting fee arrived their way.

United are reported to be prioritising additions to their attack in January, but as per the report, they could bring forward plans to strengthen their midfield if Matic is granted an exit in January.

Solskjaer addressed his transfer plans in January when questioned in his press conference on Wednesday, saying: “We always look at the long term with transfers, it might be none, might be one, might be two in January. It’s always the summer, you can’t really do too many big deals in January.”

Solskjaer has placed an emphasis on youth this season, though Matic, speaking in the summer, suggested any club with top four aspirations would need experience in the mix to give those making their breakthrough a necessary guiding hand.

“Quality and experience brings you the title,” Matic said in July. “In this squad we have quality and no experience. We have five or six top players, but they are still young, like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. They have shown their quality on the pitch but they are too young to lead the team of course.

“Mason Greenwood, great potential. United have a project and know what they want with players of the future. But you need to give them time because, at 17, you cannot play the same like you are 26 or 27.”

United bought Matic from Chelsea in 2017 for £35million rising to £40m and the two-time Premier League winner was an established first-teamer in his first two seasons, starting 63 league matches out of a possible 76.

Since then, however, he has seen his place in the side taken by the impressive Scott McTominay, who has been one of the club’s better performers this season, with Matic not starting a game since the 2-0 defeat at West Ham back in late September.

Matic has been out for over a month with an unspecified injury and flew to Dubai at the end of October for warm weather training, where he was accompanied by Luke Shaw.

In other Manchester United, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is said to be ‘confident’ of winning the race to sign an £80m Bundesliga target.