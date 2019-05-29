Stroppy Sarri storms out of Chelsea training ahead of Europa League final

Maurizio Sarri let his anger spill over after storming out of training with Chelsea on the eve of the Europa League final against Arsenal in Baku.

The Blues manager threw his club baseball cap to the turf, kicked it, picked it up and threw it down again, before walking down the tunnel at the Baku Olympic Stadium in front of stunned players.

The incident came just hours after Sarri had revealed the growing love for his players amid rumours surrounding his long-term future.

A Chelsea spokesman said: “Maurizio’s frustration displayed at the end of training was not related to any of his players, but was due to not being able to practise set-plays in the final 15 minutes of the hour-long training session as it remained open to media.”

Sarri has already led Chelsea to next term’s Champions League courtesy of a third-place Premier League finish, but doubts remain over his Stamford Bridge tenure after an often fractious first campaign in London.

“The beginning of the season was really very difficult for me to understand my players, the mentality,” said Sarri.

“But after a very difficult month in January, in February they started to change, I think, probably I changed, I don’t know.

“In this moment I love them, because I have 20, 22 wonderful men and wonderful players. So now I am really very happy with them.

“And of course I have to consider it for the future. And I have to consider that I love English football, I love the Premier League.”

Asked if he could end up at Juventus next season, Sarri added: “I want to think only to the final of course, then I have a contract with Chelsea for two years.

“So first of all I will speak with Chelsea, but this is not the moment. Now we have only to think to the final.”

Despite the growing doubts the two will part ways this summer, former Blues defender Frank Sinclair has explained why he is hopeful that Sarri will stay on next season.

