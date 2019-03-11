Struggling Arsenal man’s Bundesliga loan spell takes another sour turn

Struggling Arsenal star Reiss Nelson has been dropped by Hoffenheim as his loan spell with the Bundesliga side continues to go downhill.

Nelson joined the Bundesliga club last summer and started well, scoring six goals in his first 11 games.

The 19-year-old even appeared in the Champions League, but has neither netted nor provided an assist since November.

Having not started a game in 2019, Nelson was dropped from the Hoffenheim squad altogether for Sunday’s 2-1 victory over bottom club Nurnberg.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann explained after the game that the Arsenal winger was omitted due to “educational measures”, with Germany’s Sport1 adding that there were ‘obviously disciplinary reasons’ behind the decision.

Nelson’s absence was ‘nothing to do with his performance or an injury’, the report stated.