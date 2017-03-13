Struggling Arsenal schemer linked with shock £35m Bayern move

Bayern Munich are keen on signing Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka, according to the club’s ex-manager Ottmar Hitzfeld.

Xhaka has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League since joining the Gunners for £35million last summer from Borussia Mönchengladbach.

He has been limited to just 16 starts in the league this season and his temperament on the pitch has been questioned, receiving two red cards already during his time at the Emirates.

He has also picked up five straight yellow cards – the latest of which comes under the microscope in our Ref Review.

His recklessness has seen Wenger advise the midfielder not to tackle, saying: “He’s not naturally a great tackler … He doesn’t master well the technique. I would encourage him not to tackle, to stay on his feet.”

Now, a shock transfer back to Germany could be on the cards, with former Bayern boss Hitzfield stating that Xhaka could be set for a transfer to the Allianz Arena.

“Bayern certainly has Xhaka on the radar,’ Hitzfeld said in an interview with SportBild.

“Xhaka is always a topic for current top clubs and his development is not yet complete.”

SportBild claim he could be seen as a ready-made replacement for Xabi Alonso who is set to retire at the end of the season.

The former Liverpool midfielder announced his retirement from football last week on his Twitter, posting: “Lived it. Loved it. Farewell beautiful game.”