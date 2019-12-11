Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has trolled his former teammate Romelu Lukaku on Twitter after Inter Milan were knocked out of the Champions League.

Inter suffered 2-1 defeat at the hands of Barcelona at San Siro on Tuesday to finish third in Group F.

Former United striker Lukaku scored in the game for Antonio Conte’s side, but goals from Carles Perez and Ansu Fati saw the Spanish giants pick up all three points from the encounter to ascertain their position as group winners with 14 points.

Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 victory over Slavia Prague saw the German club advance to the knockout rounds of the Champions League as Group F runners-up, meaning that Inter will now drop to the Europa League.

United have been playing in the Europa League from the start and have also booked their place in the round of 32 of the competition.

Shaw has trolled his former United teammate Lukaku, who joined Inter from the Red Devils in the summer transfer window for an initial fee of £58 million, for failing to play Champions League football beyond Christmas.

While Shaw may be having some fun at the expense of Lukaku, there is no hiding from the fact that the 24-year-old left-back is struggling at United at the moment with injuries and indifferent form.

The former Southampton defender has made just four starts in the Premier League for United so far this campaign, although he did well last season and added some consistency to his game.

United are back in action on Thursday evening when they take on AZ Alkmaar at Old Trafford in Europa League Group L.

READ MORE – A well-known pundit has made a very positive prediction about Manchester United.