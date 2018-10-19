Alexis Sanchez is reportedly considering a move away from Manchester United just nine months after his move from rivals Arsenal.

It is believed that the Chile forward’s representative has been sounding out potential suitors across Europe to see what the level of interest is in the 29-year-old, according to the Daily Mail.

Sanchez has had a poor start to the new season, with his late winner against Newcastle a fortnight ago the first goal he has scored since April.

Jose Mourinho has not impressed with the attacker’s form and has left him out of his starting line-up in more than half United’s games this campaign.

The report in the Mail goes on to state that Sanchez’s split with girlfriend Mayte Rodrigruez has had an impact on his performances.

However, whether any potential suitor would be willing to match his astronomical wages — in the region of £450,000 a week — could prove to be a major stumbling block in any move.

Mourinho heads to former club Chelsea this weekend, with United looking to make it back-to-back wins and ease the pressure on the Red Devils boss in the process.

