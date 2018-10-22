Struggling Premier League boss given two games to save job

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has been given a time period to turn around his side’s fortunes or face the sack, a report claims.

The Cottagers were big spenders in the summer after securing their return to the top flight after a play-off final win over Aston Villa.

Jokanovic splashed out over £100m on a host of new names, including Jean-Michael Seri who had previously been linked with Barcelona among others and former Chelsea star Andre Schurrle.

However, there are growing concerns in west London at the team’s current form, with Jokanovic having won just one of his first nine Premier League games.

In addition to this, they have conceded a league-high 25 goals already, including four at Cardiff in a 4-2 defeat that saw them slip into the bottom three.

Next up is a home game against Bournemouth and, following a Carabao Cup tie at Manchester City, they travel to Huddersfield for a relegation six-pointer.

According to the Daily Mirror, those two Premier League games will have a huge say on whether the board trust Jokanovic to keep Fulham above the dotted line.

