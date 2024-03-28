Struggling Man Utd star backed to link up with former Arsenal ace, as two exit routes analysed

Anthony Martial is expected to leave England altogether when his Manchester United contract expires this summer, with a journalist tipping him to head to one of Europe’s big five leagues.

Martial is among a host of players who will be axed by new Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe at the end of the season, as the INEOS chief looks to engineer a successful new era. Neither Ratcliffe or Erik ten Hag can justify keeping Martial in the squad as he has fallen even further down the pecking order in recent years.

This term, the centre-forward has been limited to just 629 minutes of game time across 19 appearances, which works out at almost seven full matches.

Martial has had to watch Rasmus Hojlund operate at centre-forward for most of the campaign. The Frenchman can also play as a left winger, but Ten Hag would rather use either Marcus Rashford or Alejandro Garnacho there.

Martial’s frustrating season has been made even worse by a groin problem, which he had to have surgery on in February.

The player is hopeful of returning to action in April, though it has been claimed that he has already ‘played his last game’ for Man Utd as he will be allowed to leave as a free agent in the summer.

DON’T MISS: The entire Man Utd XI Ratcliffe can brutally axe to cut £85m from wage bill

According to French football reporter Jonathan Johnson, there is a good chance Martial will return to his native France by joining a major Ligue 1 club.

It is possible the 28-year-old will link up with former Arsenal striker Alexander Lacazette at Lyon. Alternatively, Martial could head back to Monaco, the club Man Utd signed him from in September 2015.

Anthony Martial ‘expected’ to leave Man Utd

“It’s been expected for a long time that Anthony Martial will leave Manchester United on a free transfer this summer,” the journalist said in his latest column for the Daily Briefing.

“His career appears to be at a bit of a crossroads at the moment, but obviously the expectation is that, having come through the ranks at Lyon, he could come back and potentially rebuild his career with one of the European clubs in Ligue 1.

“It would be interesting to see if Lyon test the water, given the amount of players formed at the club that they’ve previously managed to bring back and who’ve then enjoyed a second lease of life with the club, such as Alexandre Lacazette.

“At the same time, though, Martial did burst onto the scene with Monaco, who acquired him for quite cheap from Lyon because of their financial situation at the time.

“I expect Martial will have no shortage of suitors, but his personal demands based on what he’s been earning at Manchester United might put him out of reach for some clubs who might enquire, but at the same time I do think a club in Ligue 1, involved in European competition, could be a good rebound spot for him to start afresh and potentially get back to somewhere close to the level he’s been at in the past.

“He’s always been a fine talent, he just needs to find some consistency, and then who knows, perhaps it could even mean getting himself back into contention for a place in the French national side, which, at this moment in time, is extremely far away.”

Ratcliffe will be very happy to get Martial off Man Utd’s books, as he symbolises the problems the club has had over the past decade. Martial is on huge wages and Man Utd have been backed to offload him in almost every transfer window in recent years, but they have not been able to do so.

But with Martial finally coming towards the end of his contract, Ratcliffe will soon be able to give his reported £250,000-a-week wages to a player more deserving of such money.

READ MORE – The 10 most expensive defender transfers of all time: Maguire to Man Utd, Van Dijk to Liverpool and Man City flop