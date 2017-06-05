Struggling forward still has a Man United future – agent

Anthony Martial’s agent claims that the forward still has a future at Manchester United and that the club have not told him otherwise.

The Frenchman failed to establish himself in Jose Mourinho’s first team last season, only showing glimpses of the ability that convinced United to splash out an initial £36m for the player in the summer of 2015.

Martial found himself behind the talismanic Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcus Rashford in the striking stakes and ended the season with just eight goals in 42 games in all competitions.

Those struggles have led to several reports that the 21-year-old will be allowed to leave Old Trafford this summer, but that is not the case according to the player’s agent Philippe Lamboley.

He told Journal du Dimanche: “I would like every 21-year-old player to have already played 180 games with the pros.

“Anthony’s career is quite simply exceptional. He has two years left on his contract, and there is no reason today for him to leave Manchester.

“If Ed Woodward [United vice-president] calls me to tell me he wishes to see him leave, things will be different. But that’s not what he said to me during our last meeting.”