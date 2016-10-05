Struggling West Ham star Zaza linked with Serie A return

West Ham striker Simone Zaza could become a high-profile victim of the club’s struggles to adapt to their new stadium by being offloaded back to Italy, according to reports.

Zaza joined the Hammers on loan from Juventus in the summer and it’s understood the deal will turn permanent after he makes a certain amount of appearances this season.

However, reports in the Italian press claims Zaza – who is yet to score in four appearances for the Hammers – could be allowed to return to Serie A after his failure to “link” with supporters.

The Hammers are currently stranded in the bottom three of the Premier League having not won a game this season and having struggled to adjust to their new London Stadium home.

And the report suggests Zaza has “not linked” with supporters and could become a high-profile departure following their problematic transition to life away from Upton Park.

It is understood that the mandatory purchase option in Zaza’s loan deal will be activated once he makes 15 appearances for the Hammers. However, the report also states that the terms of the deal allow West Ham to send the player back to his parent club, with the Italy striker now being linked with a move to AC Milan, who sit sixth in Serie A after seven games.