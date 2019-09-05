Stuart Dallas has conceded that he now sees himself as a full-back rather than a winger after reflecting on his brilliant start to the season at Leeds.

Dallas, so long considered a winger by Leeds, has been converted into a versatile full-back by manager Marcelo Bielsa, ending last season at left-back and starting this – deputising for the injured Luke Ayling – at right-back.

Such has been Dallas’ form that he’s been right up there with Leeds’ best performers of the season; he was also named in the WhoScored Championship team of the month for August, with plenty now feeling Ayling has a huge fight on his hands to win back his shirt.

The versatile Dallas is likely to start at right-back for Northern Ireland in Thursday’s friendly with Luxembourg, particularly given the injury which has ruled out Michael Smith, and the 28-year-old seems to have found his home in the position.

🙌 #LUFC trio Stuart Dallas, Ben White and Pablo Hernandez named in @WhoScored’s Championship Team of the Month for August pic.twitter.com/77NYcd7Hez — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 3, 2019

“That’s where I’ve been transformed to,” Dallas said. “I’m a full-back now or a wing-back.

“I probably would. I think the game is changing. As a winger, it has changed for me and I feel more comfortable now as a full-back or wing-back.

“At the end of last season, I was playing on the left in the play-offs as a left-back because we had a few injuries, but I’ve moved over to the right now.

“I’m just happy to be playing, to be honest.”

Dallas on Swansea defeat

Leeds picked up 13 points from their opening five league games of the season but signed off before the international break with a frustrating 1-0 loss to Swansea.

“Obviously coming away on an international you’re coming into a different environment and you have to leave whatever’s happening at your club behind,” Dallas said.

“When you get beat, you just don’t forget about it, but we have to turn our attention to these two games and two good games to be involved in.”

Leeds boss Bielsa, meanwhile, has come in for some veiled criticism from Gary Neville over his TV interviews and for his lack of English.

