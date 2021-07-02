Stuart Dallas has signed a contract extension with Leeds United to remain at Elland Road until 2024.

Winner of Leeds’ Player of the Year award for their first season back in the Premier League, Dallas impressed in a variety of roles. He most frequently played in midfield, but also provided cover in both full-back positions. Not missing a single league game along the way, he was crucial to his side as they finished in the top half.

Also the winner of their Goal of the Season for a strike against Manchester City, Dallas remains a popular player at Elland Road. He will continue his career there for another three years.

The Northern Ireland international has been with Leeds since 2015 and will thus approach a decade of service to the club.

At the age of 30, he is showing no signs of slowing down. This new deal guarantees the remainder of his best years will be spent in West Yorkshire.

“I’ve always said it’s where I want to be. This is home for me,” he told LUTV.

“When I first came to the club, the fans took me in as one of their own and I felt that really special connection with them. That’s grown stronger within the last few years, so hopefully it can get even stronger as the years go on.”

Dallas describes Leeds as ‘incredible’

Leeds and Dallas have proved to be a perfect match for each other. He was already aware of the stature of Leeds before joining from Brentford, but has come to realise how “special” the club are since then.

“When you come in, you know this place is special,” he continued. “From the outside looking in, you know how big the club is. But when you’re inside it, you know it’s an incredible club.

“My six years here has been a journey, a lot of ups and downs throughout that. More ups in the last couple of years than downs, so it’s been a rollercoaster of a journey and I’ve loved every minute of it. Hopefully there’s more to come.

“I think last season was a benchmark for us and hopefully we can progress this year.”

Looking ahead to the forthcoming season, he added: “We know that expectations now are going to rise. Pressure is going to rise. There’s going to be more microscope on us because of how we did last season.

“People will be looking at us, wanting us to fall, wanting us to fail, because that’s the way the football world works – and especially at a club like this. Not everybody likes us, but we like that and that gives us pressure. But it’s one that we’ve got to embrace and look forward to it.

“Of course, we’ve got to be realistic, but it’s important that we aim high.”

So far, Dallas has made 227 appearances for Leeds, scoring 27 goals – including eight in the Premier League last season.

