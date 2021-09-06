Coach heaps praise on West Ham star as form leads to international debut

West Ham coach Stuart Pearce has lauded one of David Moyes’ players after their stunning form lead to an international debut.

The Hammers have enjoyed great success in recent months under the Scot. They qualified for this season’s Europa League by finishing sixth in the table last term.

They have taken that form into 2021-22, going unbeaten in their first three games. West Ham have also bagged 10 goals in that time, with four coming against Newcastle United and Leicester City.

One man who has been pivotal to their success is 31-year-old target man Michail Antonio. The London-born attacker has transformed himself into a deadly goalscorer recently, despite starting out as a right midfielder.

Antonio became West Ham’s all-time record goalscorer in the Premier League against Leicester on August 24. He surpassed Paolo Di Canio by notching his 48th and 49th goals in the competition.

The striker changed his national allegiance to represent Jamaica on the international stage earlier this year. He made his debut in the recent 3-0 defeat to Panama.

When asked about Antonio, Pearce said: “He’ll be looking and saying ‘Can I qualify for the World Cup and play at the World Cup?’

“He’s shown a real level of consistency, over the last couple of years I’ve got to say. I signed him at Nottingham Forest as a winger, and it was at that level of consistency you always striving for.

“His level of professionalism, his level of consistency have gone through the roof working under David [Moyes] and David’s really getting the best out of him. And I think from a Mich’s point of view, he’s really enjoyed his football.

“Whether his injuries now and then has stopped him from getting a level of consistency from the managers, who knows.”

Antonio will be looking to bag his first international goal in the Reggae Boyz’ next game. They face Costa Rica in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

