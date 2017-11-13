Stuart Pearce makes West Ham return as Moyes’ assistant

Stuart Pearce has returned to West Ham as new manager David Moyes’ assistant.

The former England defender made 50 appearances for the Hammers in the autumn of his career and will join Alan Irvine on Moyes’ coaching staff.

West Ham announced the news late on Sunday evening, adding that Moyes also wants to recruit Billy McKinlay – currently in a caretaker role at Moyes’ former club Sunderland, who confirmed the Scot had left the club in a statement on their website.

“I’m really looking forward to coming in and getting involved,” Pearce told West Ham’s website.

“The opportunity to work with David Moyes, who I have respected greatly over the years, was a big factor, as was having previously played for the club.

“It’s been many years since I was there for a couple of seasons, but I really enjoyed my time. The West Ham fans were fantastic to me and I’m looking forward to coming back.

“It’s tough times at the moment but it’s a fantastic opportunity for me. I’m really excited by the challenge.”

The Hammers are third bottom in the Premier League, which led to Moyes replacing Slaven Bilic a week ago.

Irvine served under his fellow Scot at Everton and is looking forward to working with him again.

“I’m delighted to be given this opportunity and am really looking forward to the challenge ahead,” he said.

“I obviously know David well from our time together at Preston and Everton, and it was certainly a big attraction to work with him again, as was the thought of coming to a club like West Ham.

“This is the sixth job I have been offered since leaving Norwich at the end of last season – some of which were very attractive – but it’s the first one that has persuaded me to accept, so I hope that says a lot about how excited I am to be here.”