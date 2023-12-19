‘Studious’ new Arsenal star compared to Man Utd hero in huge praise, with Arteta relishing in top-class performances

A former Manchester United star has surprisingly labelled an Arsenal summer signing as the player most similar to him currently operating in the Premier League.

Having missed out on the Premier League to Manchester City by five points last season, Arsenal went on a big spending spree over the summer. They spent £208million to sign Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber on permanent deals.

The Gunners also captured goalkeeper David Raya on a loan-to-buy deal. They are expected to pay Brentford £27m to sign him permanently next summer.

Rice was the biggest arrival of the transfer window, as Arsenal smashed their transfer record by spending a huge £105m on him. And the England star has immediately established himself as one of their most important players, putting in some dominant midfield performances.

£38m signing Timber, though, tore his ACL during just his second outing for Mikel Arteta’s side. The defender is not expected to play again until February at the earliest.

Havertz, who cost £65m, got off to an underwhelming start, while Raya has made multiple mistakes, leading to suggestions Arsenal have wasted money on the pair.

But Havertz in particular has done brilliantly to turn his situation around. The attacking midfielder has netted three goals in his last five Prem appearances, while also getting on the scoresheet in the 6-0 Champions League thrashing of Lens on November 29.

Havertz showed great composure to finish past Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen on Sunday, as he ensured Arsenal picked up all three points by joining Gabriel Jesus on the scoresheet late on.

Kai Havertz compared to two-time Prem winner

The Germany ace has silenced his doubters lately, and he has now earned big praise from former Man Utd striker Dimitar Berbatov.

In an interview with Stadium Astro, Berbatov surprisingly drew comparisons between himself and Arsenal’s summer arrival.

“I don’t like comparing, but to answer the question, the first person popping into my mind is Kai Havertz,” Berbatov revealed.

When asked to explain why, the two-time Prem champion said that it is not just down to them both playing for Bayer Leverkusen, as they also have a similar style of play.

“The Leverkusen link, but not because I came from Leverkusen and he came from Leverkusen,” he added.

“But he has that way of moving around the pitch and not necessarily in a way that he’s in a hurry.

“He’s watching, he’s studying, he’s taking his time. He has a good touch as well on the ball. So I like him to be honest and I wish him all the best at Arsenal.”

Havertz will be delighted to hear this praise from Berbatov. The Bulgarian is one of the most elegant and intelligent players to have played in the Prem, as he did not have extreme pace but could take on defenders – and score goals – with relative ease.

Havertz will be hoping to continue his fine form when Arsenal play Liverpool in a huge top-of-the-table clash at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has provided an intriguing update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Ivan Toney, handing the Gunners a boost but also sending them an apparent warning.