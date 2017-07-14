Study claims Redmond is worth more than Ozil and Lacazette

CIES Football Observatory’s latest football study has found that Nathan Redmond is worth more than Arsenal star Mesut Ozil.

The International Centre for Sports Studies research group have developed on a “scientific basis the value of professional football players”.

Their latest release is to list the 110 players in Europe’s top five leagues worth more than £40m. All the usual names are there, but then you see that Redmond is worth £53m, more than Alexandre Lacazette and Ozil.

The list sees Barcelona’s Neymar top the list at €210m , followed by Tottenham pair Dele Alli (€155.1m) and Harry Kane (€153.6m).

CIES responded to the outrage that Redmond is worth so much by stating that the algorithm is based on age and nationality.

As usual confusion between sporting performance and economic value from a transfer perspective, Redmond boosted by age & nationality https://t.co/NSNKdrgn49 — CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) July 14, 2017

Lionel Messi (151.7m) comes in fourth, with Antoine Griezmann (150.3m), Luis Suarez (140.8m ), Paul Pogba (134.3m), Gonzalo Higuain (120.2m), Eden Hazard (117.2m) and Paulo Dybala (115.3m) completing the top ten.