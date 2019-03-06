Study shows four Prem clubs have squad worth of over €1billion

Four Premier League clubs have a squad value of over €1billion, according to a study which reflects the financial power of Europe’s elite.

The CIES Football Observatory has Manchester City as the most valuable squad in Europe, leading the rankings with a total transfer value of €1.5billion.

It is claimed that the club spent €964m transfer fees spent to assemble the squad including the likes of record buy Riyad Mahrez (£61m) and Kyle Walker (£47m).

Liverpool‘s spent €659m to put their squad together, and they have seen a 200% increase in that investment as they follow in second place in the rankings with a squad valued at over €1.3bn.

Barcelona come in third with a value of over €1.2billion, while Tottenham and Manchester United follow the Catalan giants with squads worth just over €1billion.

Interestingly, Spurs‘ squad cost just €365m to assemble, giving them a 289% increase in value when compared to money spent. On the other hand, Manchester United’s squad cost €754m.

As fcbusiness notes, Olympique Lyonnais (15th, x3.3), Real Sociedad (31st, x3.4), LOSC Lille (37th, x3.2) and Real Betis (38th, x3.1) have all had success with the model of nurturing and promoting young talent.