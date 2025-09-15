Barcelona have warmed to the surprise departure of Dani Olmo just 13 months after he joined the club, with two reports providing the latest on his situation as Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City plan talks.

Olmo’s superb performances at RB Leipzig earned him a €60million (then £50m) move to Barcelona in August last year. It was a full circle moment for the attacking midfielder, who spent time in the Barcelona academy before leaving for Dinamo Zagreb at 16 years old.

Olmo had a frustrating start to life back in Catalonia, as Barca’s financial problems meant they failed to register him in time for their first two league matches of last season.

Barca ultimately rectified the issue though, and Olmo went on to notch 12 goals and seven assists in 39 games during his debut campaign.

Olmo has managed one goal contribution in four appearances so far this term, though he is yet to score. The Spain ace hasn’t completed a full 90 minutes in LaLiga due to competition for places in both the No 10 role and left wing.

Central attacking midfielder Fermin Lopez is emerging as a key player for manager Hansi Flick, which is a problem for Olmo. Raphinha and Marcus Rashford can both play on the left flank, too.

And with Lopez underlining his obvious qualities with a double in Sunday night’s 6-0 hammering of Valencia, Spanish outlet Fichajes claim Barca have ‘opened the door’ to Olmo’s shock sale in summer 2026.

The Blaugrana are sounding out potential suitors for the playmaker, who has 145 goal contributions throughout his career, due to concerns over Olmo’s injury record and the fact they need to sell top players to raise funds.

A separate report from the same source names England as the 27-year-old’s most likely destination, due to the huge wealth of Premier League clubs.

Barca will ‘seriously consider’ parting ways with Olmo at the end of the season if a suitable offer arrives from England.

Olmo’s exact price tag is unclear at this stage, but they likely want to make most of their original £50m investment back.

Tottenham and Man City are the two main clubs who could pounce on Olmo.

It was revealed in August that Spurs are keen to sign Olmo even after the arrival of another central attacking midfielder.

Spurs had to settle for Xavi Simons after missing out on Eberechi Eze to Arsenal, and Olmo could be the next creative addition to Thomas Frank’s squad.

Tottenham, Man City both eyeing Dani Olmo

Reports suggest Spurs have already drawn up a £60m offer for Olmo, which would delight Barca.

City are also keeping tabs on the player’s situation, with Pep Guardiola a huge admirer of him.

City previously identified Olmo as a potential successor to Kevin De Bruyne, which shows just how highly they rate him.

Of course, Olmo’s injury record last season will be a slight concern to Spurs and City supporters.

But if Olmo can stay fit at his next club and start on a weekly basis, he could end up being an elite Champions League performer.

