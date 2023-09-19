Stunning Chelsea raid on Arsenal takes shape, as £60m offer cited after Arteta plays with fire

A ruthless call made by Mikel Arteta has caused shockwaves at Arsenal, and Chelsea are among two giant clubs considering a stunning transfer raid, per a report.

The goalkeeping situation at Arsenal was always likely to hit the headlines at some stage once the Gunners added David Raya to their ranks.

The Spain international, 28, had been a long-time target for Arsenal and finally arrived on an initial season-long loan over the summer.

Brentford received a £3m fee for the loan, though an option to buy worth £27m was also negotiated. The option can become an obligation if certain criteria – such as appearances targets – are met.

Aaron Ramsdale retained the starting role for the fixtures against Crystal Palace, Fulham and Manchester United.

However, Arteta rolled the dice when handing Raya his debut last time out at Everton. One look at the statistics from last season indicates Raya should be given the nod.

Aaron Ramsdale 🆚 David Raya 📊 pic.twitter.com/1CdniNkV1G — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 17, 2023

Arteta’s comments on his goalkeeping conundrum suggested both Raya and Ramsdale will have significant roles to play this season. Arteta also floated the idea of making a mid-match substitution between the sticks.

“I cannot have two players like this in one position and not play them,” said the Arsenal boss. “David has tremendous qualities, like Aaron has, we have to use them. It is like this.

“I am a really young manager. I’ve only had three-and-a-half years in the job and I have few regrets.

“One was that on two occasions, I felt after 60 minutes and 85 minutes, in two games to change the keeper in that moment. But I didn’t do it. I didn’t have the courage to do it.

“But I’m able to take off a winger, or a striker, or put on a central defender and hold that result. We drew those games and I was so unhappy.

“Tell me: why not do it? Why not? We have all the qualities in another goalkeeper to do something when something is happening, and you want to change momentum. Do it. It’s a regret that I had.”

Chelsea, Bayern hovering over Ramsdale

But while Arteta’s comments point to Ramsdale and Raya splitting time, a remarkable report from the Daily Mail claims Ramsdale could be on the move.

Firstly, the outlet state Arteta’s decision to drop Ramsdale for the Everton clash has resulted in ‘a degree of shock behind the scenes at the Emirates’. The Mail then suggest Raya will be the favoured keeper of the two moving forward.

While a January exit for Ramsdale is deemed highly unlikely, it could be a different story at season’s end.

It’s claimed Chelsea and Bayern Munich are both sensing an opportunity and are ‘keeping abreast of developments’ on the 25-year-old’s future.

Chelsea remain open to strengthening their goalkeeping position despite landing Robert Sanchez from Brighton. Further afield, Bayern are hunting a long-term successor to Manuel Neuer who’ll turn 38 in March.

On the subject of cost, the Mail state offers in the region of £60m could bring Arsenal to the table next summer.

READ MORE: Euro giants want to replace Man Utd flop with Arsenal star; £30m man could push for January exit