Stunning comments from Napoli star arouse interest from Man Utd

Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj has revealed his desire to leave the club this summer in search of a new challenge, amid links with a move to England.

The news should perhaps not come as much surprise, as the Serie A giants have already essentially secured his replacement with Giovanni Di Lorenzo arriving from Empoli earlier this week.

The Albanian international has been linked with a move to Chelsea as well as Inter and Atletico Madrid in the past, who have enquired about his valuation.

Hysaj spoke to the Albanian broadcaster Digitalb, stating that he will leave the Stadio San Paolo this summer: “I am absolutely ready for a new adventure, because I need to change.

“I am not the type who always likes being in the same team and in the same environment and tell me that I feel good, that I don’t want anything more.

“I want to have new experiences, get to know a new country, new people and a new team, maybe try to win something. For me the years at Napoli are over and I hope to find a team to give me what I need.”

The outlet goes on to add that Manchester United have been alerted by his comments as they look to bolster their options at full-back given Antonio Valencia’s departure.

United boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer is reportedly ready to oversee a major overhaul of his squad at the end of the season, after the Red Devils missed out on Champions League football, and defence is believed to be a major area that he is looking to upgrade.