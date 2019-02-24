Stunning development clears Man Utd to secure €150m midfielder deal

Manchester United have been given the green light to secure a stunning €150million deal for Philippe Coutinho, a report claims.

Coutinho has not yet truly settled at the Camp Nou since joining 12 months ago, with manager Ernesto Valverde claimed to have ‘given up’ on the Brazilian.

There were rumours that United and Chelsea – who are thought to be preparing for the potential departure of Eden Hazard – were interested in Coutinho’s services in January, with the Brazil international’s former club Liverpool linked too.

It never seemed likely a move would materialise in the winter window and Barcelona president Bartomeu recently seemed to rule out a move this summer.

Recent reports claimed that that Paris Saint-Germain have now entered the race for the 26-year-old in a fresh twist to the transfer saga.

Now, a fresh update from Don Balon claims that Barcelona are ready to allow the midfielder to leave at the end of the season, as long as their €150million (£130m) valuation is met.

They state that the leadership ‘is losing patience with the player and are willing to sell in the summer’, as he has ‘shown no signs of recovery after Ousmane Dembele overtook him in the pecking order’.

The situation is described as ‘now or never’ for the former Inter Milan star, with the Catalan giants seemingly open to offers.