Manchester United were one of three heavyweights to approach Tottenham over the signing of Cristian Romero this summer, while Spurs’ stance on a sale along with when offers will be made have been revealed by a report.

Romero, 26, is among world football’s premier centre-halves and is a growing influence in north London. Indeed, the no-nonsense defender was named co-vice captain alongside James Maddison ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Romero forms one half of the centre-back pairing that have underpinned Argentina’s dominance over the last 18 months.

According to fresh reports out of Argentina, Man Utd aimed to rekindle that partnership at Old Trafford over the summer.

TyC Sports reporter Gaston Edul broke the news, writing ‘three European giants approached [Tottenham] in this last transfer market’ to enquire into Romero’s signing.

The trio in question were Man Utd, PSG and Real Madrid.

The approaches were met with a swift rebuttal from Tottenham who gave each of the three clubs a ‘resounding no.’

Romero remains a ‘crucial’ player for Ange Postecoglou and as such, Tottenham did not even name a price when showing the trio of clubs the door.

However, the report went on to state Romero’s future may not lay in north London for the long haul.

Edul added Romero ‘clearly will leave Tottenham to play for one of the most important clubs in the world’ at some stage.

Regarding exactly when, the report strongly suggested renewed attempts to sign Romero are anticipated in the summer of 2025.

At that point, Romero will have two years remaining on his contract and Tottenham will have a big decision to make.

Romero will be aged 27 at the time and unless he signs a new deal, his transfer value will not only be at its peak, but will begin to tumble the closer he comes to leaving as a free agent.

Romero not the only centre-back in Man Utd’s sights

Gaston Edul is known for being extremely reliable with regards to providing information on high profile Argentine stars.

Indeed, he was among the first to declare Alexis Mac Allister would sign with Liverpool back in the summer window of 2023.

At what point in the most recent window Man Utd’s approach for Romero came was not made clear.

Though what is clear is the Red Devils went on to sign two high calibre centre-backs in Leny Yoro and Matthijs De Ligt.

Furthermore, United also bid twice for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, with their highest offer totalling £50m (£45m plus £5m in add-ons).

The Manchester Evening News recently stated the Everton ace remains a concrete target for Man Utd moving forwards. Per Edul, so too does Romero.

Man Utd defensive rebuild only half complete

The Red Devils signed two new centre-backs as well as right-back Noussair Mazraoui over the summer.

However, the MEN now report that several more additions – specifically at centre-back – could be required in 2025.

Raphael Varane left via free agency while Willy Kambwala was sold to Villarreal. Per the MEN, Victor Lindelof will not be offered a new deal and will leave upon expiry of his contract at season’s end.

Furthermore, the report stated the futures of Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire are also in serious doubt.

Like Lindelof, Evans is off contract next summer. Maguire’s deal also expires in 2025, though United do hold an option for an extra season.

In the event more exits are coming, Man Utd’s centre-back corps come the 2025/26 season could conceivably consist of Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez, Branthwaite and Romero.

Romero could rekindle elite Martinez pairing

World champions Argentina have enjoyed even more success in 2024, claiming the Copa America title over the summer – with their defence being the bedrock of their dominance.

So far in 2024, Romero and Martinez have started alongside each other – usually as a centre-back pairing, but sometimes with an additional defender in a back three – seven times.

Remarkably, Argentina have not only emerged victorious from all of those games – five times within 90 minutes, once after extra time and once on penalties – but they have not conceded a single goal while Romero and Martinez have been on the pitch together.

The only games in which they have let a goal in this year were a friendly against Costa Rica, in which Martinez was absent, and their Copa America clash with Ecuador in the quarter-finals.

However, Martinez had already been taken off by the time their opponents took the game to extra time with a late equaliser.

