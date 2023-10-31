Euro Paper Talk: Stunning Man Utd move for €90m winger in play; Liverpool need ‘crazy bid’ to break Chelsea hearts

A rift has opened the door for Manchester United to sign a €90m-rated winger, while Liverpool need a “crazy bid” to break Chelsea’s spirit and Brighton have found their newest sensation – all in Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

RAFAEL LEAO TRANSFER POSSIBLE?

All is not well between Rafael Leao and AC Milan and a stunning report claims Man Utd are among three gigantic clubs who could provide an escape route.

The Portuguese winger, 24, has been on a veritable tear in recent years. Leao has been named in the last two Serie A teams of the season and was named the league’s player of the year for 2022.

However, Leao has endured a slight dip in form this season, returning just three goals and four assists across 13 matches.

According to Calciomercato.it, Leao has been noticeably below par in Milan’s bigger games. The culmination of that saw manager Stefano Pioli substitute Leao during Sunday’s clash with Napoli while the game was still in the balance at 2-2.

The Portugal international did not take kindly to being hauled off and per the Italian report, his future in Milan ‘no longer seems so certain’.

Leao remains an integral part of Milan’s attack when expertly cutting inside from the left and on to his lethal right foot. However, the report claims both Leao and Milan might now be open to a transfer on the right terms.

Man Utd, Man City, PSG all circling

Both Manchester clubs as well as PSG are understood to be hovering in case of an opening. PSG would only act on their interest if Kylian Mbappe leaves as a free agent at season’s end.

Man City, meanwhile, recently splashed out £55.5m on Jeremy Doku and also have Jack Grealish for the left wing berth.

United are also well stocked in the position with Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho in situ. Precisely how Pep Guardiola of Erik ten Hag would put the pieces of the puzzle together isn’t made clear in the piece.

Nonetheless, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe primed to purchase a 25 percent stake in United and assume full control of sporting matters, major moves in the transfer market are expected in 2024 and beyond.

A new centre-back is believed to be priority number one, though on further review, the forward line does look in need of a shake-up.

Between them, Rashford, Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Antony have incredibly scored just one league goal this season.

Transfermarkt offer a clue as to the type of fee Milan could require before letting Leao go. The online outlet cite a €90m valuation.

‘CRAZY’ LIVERPOOL BID REQUIRED

Only a “crazy bid” will be enough for Liverpool to pluck confirmed Chelsea target Victor Osimhen out of Napoli in January. Prior reports claiming Liverpool had secured an agreement on personal terms now look fanciful. “At the moment [Napoli] are not even mentioning a price, so I think it will be more than difficult for any potential suitors.” (Fabrizio Romano)

Napoli hope to resume contract extension talks with Osimhen soon. The striker has responded well to being allowed a few days off to return to Nigeria. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Newcastle have taken the first steps towards signing Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo for around £17.5m in January. (UOL)

Lionel Messi pipping Erling Haaland to the 2023 Ballon d’Or is has been branded “a farce” by Germany legend Lothar Matthaus. Messi won the World Cup, but Haaland broke goalscoring records and helped Man City win the treble. (Lothar Matthaus)

Speculation Barcelona could swoop for PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe as a potential free agent at season’s end has been quashed. “I’m not aware of anything concrete with Barcelona [and Kimpembe] as of today, they’ve different priorities.” (Fabrizio Romano)

COUNTDOWN BEGINS FOR CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU

Christopher Nkunku is in line to make his competitive Chelsea debut against Newcastle on November 25. The former RB Leipzig ace has been sidelined since sustaining a knee injury in pre-season. (Sky Germany)

Bayern Munich want to terminate defender Josip Stanisic’s loan spell with Bayer Leverkusen. Leverkusen are currently top of the Bundesliga and posing a real threat to Bayern, though an early recall is “nearly impossible”. (Florian Plettenberg)

Dusan Vlahovic will hold talks over signing a contract extension at Juventus later this week. Any agreement could contain a release clause which will alert long time admirers Arsenal and Chelsea. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid hope to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizbalaga outright by offering £17.5m plus back-up stopper Andriy Lunin in a cash-plus-player deal. (The Sun)

Fluminense midfielder Jhon Arias has been scouted by no fewer than seven British clubs. Crystal Palace, West Ham, Burnley, Wolves, Leicester, Leeds and Scottish giants Rangers have all checked on Arias. (TEAMtalk exclusive)

BRIGHTON SPY NEWEST GEM

Brighton are spying their next transfer masterstroke after ‘putting out feelers’ for Nuremburg sensation, Can Uzun. The 17-year-old midfielder will turn 18 in November and thus be eligible for a transfer to England in January. A bid between €5m-€10m can seal a deal. (Sky Germany)

West Ham and Fulham are both weighing up moves for Sao Paulo midfielder, Pablo Maia. The Brazilian will cost ‘at least €15m’ to sign. (Spanish press)

Arsenal are keeping tabs on RB Leipzig striker, Benjamin Sesko. The Austria international’s valuation has more than doubled from €20m to ‘no less than’ €45-€50m in recent times. (Calciomercato)

Chelsea, Man City and Juventus are all sizing up Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco. (TuttoJuve)

Nicolo Fagioli is primed to sign a new contract at Juventus despite being handed a seven-month suspension for breaching betting regulations. His salary “will be improved” in the would-be deal. (Fabrizio Romano & Sky Italia)