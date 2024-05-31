Manchester United have been given a glorious chance to prise Trevoh Chalobah away from Chelsea this summer after Sir Jim Ratcliffe was left surprised by a lower-than-expected demand over a deal for the defender and with TEAMtalk learning the player’s thoughts on the potential move.

The Red Devils are preparing for what may prove one of the most important summers in their recent history, with Ratcliffe’s feet very firmly behind his desk now at Manchester United and seeking a way to transform the famous old club back into a force in the English game. To set about his business, the British billionaire has spent his first months in charge assembling a crack team of specialists behind the scenes to ensure the Red Devils have a solid basis from which to build.

And with Omar Berrarda (CEO), Jean-Claude Blanc (director) and Jason Wilcox (technical director) soon to be joined by Dan Ashworth as sporting director, Ratcliffe will hope he has brought together a solid backroom team who help transform the club’s fortunes both on and off the field.

Of course, the biggest change yet could come in the managerial role with Erik ten Hag’s future still far from certain and with the club continuing to review his future with the club.

Saturday’s FA Cup win over Manchester City, while extremely welcome, also came as something of a surprise and has made that decision all the more harder with Ten Hag proving not just that he can be successful, but also that tactically, he can get United competing with the very best.

Man Utd queue up Chelsea man as Varane replacement

Despite that, Gary Lineker has let slip whom he believes will be the next Man Utd boss, while the club has also been offered some sage advice from Gary Neville over what to do next amid the uncertainty surrounding the Dutchman.

However, the most sweeping changes are likely to come on the player front, with Ratcliffe setting his sights on four top-class additions over the summer window to help transform the club’s fortunes.

And with the spine of his side very much the focus, the INEOS chief wants to add a centre-half, a midfielder, a striker and then a right-winger to his ranks over the summer window.

The pathway to a new defender has at least been made possible by the departure of Raphael Varane at the end of his contract. The experienced France defender was United’s top earner on a package worth £340,000 a week. And while the club did have the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months, Ratcliffe has decided it best for the Red Devils to cut their losses, allowing the 31-year-old centre-half the chance to move on a free transfer.

United have been linked with a whole host of names who could sign as his replacement, ranging from Ronald Araujo, Gleison Bremer, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jean-Clair Todibo.

However, one man who has emerged as a somewhat surprise option in recent days is Chalobah, who it was revealed on Thursday could be allowed to leave Chelsea this summer if the price is right.

The Blues are determined to furnish their own incoming new boss Enzo Maresca with a big transfer kitty to help Chelsea make further progress next season but will need to raise funds to ensure they don’t breach the Premier League’s stricter than ever FFP regulations.

As a result, Chalobah is one of four players who will seemingly been shown the door at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Ratcliffe told price needed for Trevoh Chalobah signing

The 24-year-old played his way back into first-team contention last season under Mauricio Pochettino, having initially been told he could leave last summer.

But with Todd Boehly seemingly still intent on showing him the door, the likes of Tottenham and Fulham are among those sides credited with an interest.

However, United have now been strongly linked with his signature and TEAMtalk can confirm the Red Devils are strongly weighing up a move to sign the 80-game Chelsea centre-half, while also learning that the player himself is extremely open to making such a move if a deal can be agreed between the two clubs.

With demand high for Chalobah, United may well have expected Chelsea to slap a pretty hefty asking price on his head.

And despite his current deal not expiring until 2028, Chelsea have now told United it would take an offer of just £25m to prise him away this summer.

Ratcliffe is now understood to be seriously considering the move, believing the fee far better value for money that the majority of their other targets. By comparison, Juve want €53m (€60m) for Bremer, Everton value Branthwaite at a minimum £70m, while it would take an outrageous £85m (€100m) to prise Araujo from Barcelona.

Speaking of his transfer intentions in March, Ratcliffe hinted at some clever moves this summer.

“What I would rather do, I would rather find the next Mbappe, rather than spend a fortune to just try and buy success,” he said.

“It’s not that clever, is it? Buying Mbappe. In a way. Anyone could figure that one out. But what is much more challenging is to find the next Mbappe or the next [Jude] Bellingham or the next Roy Keane.”