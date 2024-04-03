Two Italian stars and a West Ham player might be on the move this summer

Manchester United have decided to pursue an experienced Italy international in a new transfer hunt, Tottenham Hotspur hope to land a shining Serie A player, while Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk includes a West Ham United star potentially leaving this summer.

MAN UTD PLOT NAPOLI RAID

Man Utd are interested in signing Napoli star Giovanni Di Lorenzo and have already entered talks with the player’s agent, according to a report.

Following the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Old Trafford, Man Utd look set to make several changes to the first-team squad this summer. Ratcliffe has identified centre-forward, central midfield and central defence as areas that need strengthening.

As such, Man Utd are keeping tabs on players such as Ivan Toney, Joao Neves and Jarrad Branthwaite. Although, Erik ten Hag – should he keep his job – could also push Ratcliffe to bolster the right-back position.

While Aaron Wan-Bissaka is fantastic at defending, he has clear limitations in the final third. As such, Ten Hag wants Man Utd to land a new right-back who can provide competition and cover for Diogo Dalot.

The Red Devils have previously been linked with Jeremie Frimpong, though the fact Xabi Alonso is now staying at Bayer Leverkusen makes that transfer much harder.

Instead, it seems Man Utd have turned their attention towards Napoli’s Di Lorenzo. As per Italian source Il Mattino, Di Lorenzo is seriously considering leaving Napoli following their disappointing title defence this season. Plus, the 30-year-old is unsure about Napoli’s sporting project.

These concerns have reached Man Utd, who want to capitalise on the uncertainty by landing Di Lorenzo in the summer.

Man Utd officials have held several rounds of discussions with Di Lorenzo’s camp and have been given encouragement that he would be open to a Premier League move.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo receives Man Utd contract proposal

As such, Man Utd have sent the Napoli captain a contract ‘offer’. Di Lorenzo is currently debating whether to accept it, though the problems at Napoli will make Man Utd confident about completing a deal.

Di Lorenzo’s Napoli contract runs until June 2028, but if the player expresses his desire to leave then the Italian giants will simply have to negotiate a transfer with Man Utd.

The report states that Man Utd are not the only club trying to tempt Di Lorenzo into a new Premier League adventure, as Aston Villa are also in dialogue with his agent.

Whichever side wins the race for Di Lorenzo will be capturing an accomplished Italy international. The former Empoli man has won 34 caps at international level and helped Italy win the Euros in 2021.

SURPRISE WEST HAM EXIT ON CARDS

Konstantinos Mavropanos could leave West Ham after just one year at the club, with both Inter Milan and Roma hoping to snap him up. (Calciomercato)

Aston Villa loanee Nicolo Zaniolo has been urged to sign for an intermediate side like Bologna next, which will help him thrive at a ‘super top club’ afterwards. (Gianpaolo Castorina on TV Play)

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is weighing up a shock move to reunite Romelu Lukaku with Antonio Conte. (Sport Mediaset)

Barcelona cannot afford to pay Ruben Amorim’s £12.8m release clause, giving Liverpool a significant boost. Liverpool have also been told that Amorim is a ‘complete’ manager who can continue the fantastic work Jurgen Klopp has done. (A Bola)

Barca have burst into the race for River Plate starlet Franco Mastantuono, who is already being chased by Man Utd and Real Madrid. (Sport)

TOTTENHAM RAMP UP SERIE A PURSUIT

Tottenham are ‘ready’ to submit an opening bid for Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori, who has enjoyed ‘extraordinary’ form this campaign. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Mark Pulisic, Christian Pulisic’s father, has hit back at claims the winger ‘disappointed at Chelsea’. Instead, Pulisic Snr thinks his son ‘simply didn’t play regularly’. (Milan News)

Hannibal Mejbri’s decision to reject Everton and join Sevilla on loan from Man Utd has been called ‘disastrous’. The midfielder is mainly warming the bench after failing to impress his new manager. (ABC Sevilla)

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have joined the race for Leeds United starlet Archie Gray. Man Utd, Liverpool and Tottenham have already been linked with him. (HITC)

MAN UTD EDGE CLOSER TO GLEISON BREMER COUP

Man Utd are ‘pressing ahead’ with their move for Brazil defender Gleison Bremer, with Juventus ready to ‘green light’ his sale for £51m. (Calciomercato)

Max Wober is ‘too expensive’ for loan club Borussia Monchengladbach and they are trying to talk Leeds down from their €15m (£12.8m) asking price for the defender. (Bild)

Liverpool will face a weakened Atalanta side in their Europa League clash on April 11, as key player Giorgio Scalvini has picked up a hamstring injury. (Tutto Atalanta)

Spain have surprisingly earmarked departing Barca boss Xavi as a potential replacement for national team manager Luis de la Fuente. (Cadena Ser)