Stunning Neymar twist pushes Pogba towards Man Utd exit

PSG are reported to have changed their mind over keeping Neymar this summer and will instead look to cash in – and plan to use their windfall to bring Paul Pogba to Ligue 1.

Brazilian forward Neymar only moved to the Parc des Princes in a world-record deal last summer, but his debut campaign in Ligue 1 has been swamped by claims he is unsettled and pangs for a return to LaLiga.

And according to the Daily Star, PSG have decided against trying to persuade Neymar to stay for a second season – and will now look to cash-in on their prized asset to the highest bidder.

It’s claimed an offer of £250million – a £50m return on their initial investment – will convince PSG to sell.

Real Madrid appear to be favourites to land the former Barcelona star with talks said to already be well down the line, though Manchester United cannot be discounted either given his father – a major influence on Neymar jnr’s career – reportedly wants his son to move to Old Trafford.

And if Neymar does leave PSG, as expected, then the Ligue 1 giants are reportedly lining up a £100million move for Pogba and pair him up with Marco Verratti in their central midfield.

The France midfielder has been unsettled at Old Trafford this season and appears to have been hawked out by his agent Mino Raiola over a summer move.

The Italian, Dutchman has become incensed by Mourinho’s treatment of his client and has reportedly offered the former Juventus star to four potential buyers.

And of those, it seems Paris Saint-Germain are most interested and appear ready to meet the £100million asking price for the player.

That sale would massively increase Jose Mourinho’s spending capabilities at Old Trafford this summer, with the strengthening of his midfield, central defence and full-back areas all in his thoughts.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s European Paper Talk reckons Antoine Griezmann’s move to Old Trafford could also be back on the cards this summer.

