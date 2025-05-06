The stunning Real Madrid XI for Xabi Alonso with Alexander-Arnold first of five new signings

What kind of starting XI will Xabi Alonso be fielding at Real Madrid?

Real Madrid are set for a major overhaul in the summer with a new manager and plenty of new signings expected to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to depart at the end of this season after a disappointing campaign and Xabi Alonso is the frontrunner to replace him in the dugout.

Alonso will look to add players to the Madrid squad in the transfer window, especially if he decides to replicate the 3-4-2-1 formation he uses at Bayer Leverkusen.

We’ve taken a look at how a Real Madrid XI could line up with Alonso at the helm in a team that includes five new signings.

GK: Thibaut Courtois

After missing the majority of the 2023/24 campaign with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, Courtois returned to reclaim his position as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe.

The Belgium international is about to enter the final year of his Madrid contract and has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

But Los Blancos have no intention of selling the 32-year-old and are reportedly looking to give him a two-year contract extension.

RCB: Raul Asencio

A Madrid academy graduate, Asencio broke into the first team earlier this season following long-term injuries to Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal.

The 22-year-old has made a seamless transition to senior football, impressing the coaching staff with his composure and technical ability.

He has been linked with Arsenal, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, but it is unlikely that the centre-back would consider a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

“At Real Madrid, and in the Spanish national team,” he said when asked where he sees himself in 10 years. “My dream is to renew with Real Madrid and stay here for many years.”

CCB: Dean Huijsen

While Madrid have reportedly made Arsenal’s William Saliba their primary defensive target for the upcoming summer window, Huijsen is a more realistic option.

He has enjoyed a brilliant debut season at Bournemouth and TEAMtalk understands that Madrid are monitoring the 20-year-old, who has a £50million (€59m / $66.9m) release clause in his contract.

“It’s an honour when you hear about Real Madrid interest, I’m proud to have such a big club interested in me,” the Spain international said. “It’s special for sure.”

He added: “My idol is Sergio Ramos, he’s a reference. For me, he’s the best centre-back in history. He has everything, he’s a legend.”

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen is wanted by several European big guns this summer

LCB: Antonio Rudiger

Alongside two talented prospects in Asencio and Huijsen, Madrid will also need a more experienced centre-back in their back three.

Rudiger has over 600 first-team appearances under his belt and is considered one of the leaders in the Madrid dressing room.

His ability to play on the left of a back three – a position he experienced regularly during his time at Chelsea – will also make him a key player for Alonso.

RWB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Football’s worst-kept secret is now out in the open, with Alexander-Arnold confirming his decision to leave Liverpool this summer upon the expiry of his contract.

The England international is set to put pen to paper on a six-year contract at Madrid, who have now secured a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal.

He is widely regarded as one of the best attacking full-backs in the world and has provided 82 goal involvements in the Premier League.

The main criticism of the 26-year-old is his defensive limitations, but a wing-back role under Alonso will allow him to focus on his attacking output.

Trent Alexander-Arnold passes on repeat 🔁 pic.twitter.com/lzwkA6jmva — Premier League (@premierleague) May 5, 2025

CM: Martin Zubimendi

Having played as a deep-lying midfielder in his own playing career, Alonso has reportedly identified Zubimendi as one of his preferred transfer targets.

The Spain international looks set to leave Real Sociedad at the end of the season after rejecting a move to Liverpool last summer, and he has a €60million (£50.8m / $68m) release clause in his contract.

Arsenal are currently leading the race for his signature, although reports in Spain claim that an offer from Madrid would change things.

CM: Jude Bellingham

Since joining Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth an initial €103million (£87.2m / $116.8m), Bellingham has become a talismanic figure for the club.

The midfielder initially played in a more advanced position in 2022/23 but has dropped deeper this season following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

“I’m willing to play wherever they put me and I’m not affected by the position,” he said. “We always set the team up to win … I joined last summer and the club lost (Karim) Benzema, one of its best players.

“There was a gap and it was a way to compensate for this lack of goals. This year we have signed one of the best players of this generation, who has scored an unbelievable amount of goals. My role is going to change and I’m totally willing to do that.”

LWB: Miguel Gutierrez

Madrid are likely to be in the market for a new left-back this summer, given Ferland Mendy’s injury record and doubts over back-up Fran Garcia.

They have been linked with Gutierrez, who made 10 first-team appearances for the club before joining Girona in the summer of 2022.

He’s since gone from strength to strength and Madrid are able to re-sign the 23-year-old for just €8million (£6.8m / $9m) due to a buy-back clause.

“Real Madrid is following its deadlines; they’re not rushing because it’s April,” his agent Daniel Mendez said recently.

“They know that the moment they raise their hand, everything will be decided. We would like and love for Real Madrid to bring back Miguel Gutierrez. He’s said it actively and passively, although it’s not up to him.”

RW: Florian Wirtz

Alonso looks set to raid his former club after taking over at Madrid, as he has already expressed his desire to bring Wirtz to the Santiago Bernabeu.

He has made 117 appearances under Alonso, scoring 38 goals and registering 41 assists in all competitions to help Bayer Leverkusen win a Bundesliga title and a DFB-Pokal.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich have also been linked with the Germany international but Alonso will give Madrid a major advantage in the race for his signature.

“I feel extremely valued under him,” Wirtz said when asked about the manager. “That’s really important to me, especially as a young player. Xabi gives me a lot of freedom on the pitch and always has a tip on how I can improve.”

LW: Vinicius Junior

Vinicius has played an integral role in Madrid’s success in recent years, helping the club win three La Liga titles, two Champions Leagues, two FIFA World Club Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and a Copa del Rey title.

The Brazil international is one of the best players in the world and narrowly finished runner-up to Rodri for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli want to sign him in the summer and are reportedly planning a world-record bid, which could be as high as €350million (£290m, $365m).

But TEAMtalk has consistently been told that the 24-year-old sees his long-term future at the Bernabeu and would gladly play out the remainder of his career at Madrid.

ST: Kylian Mbappe

After his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired at the end of the 2023/24 season, Mbappe completed his long-awaited free transfer to Madrid.

He played on the left wing in France, but the presence of Vinicius Junior in the Spanish capital was always going to force him into a central striking berth.

The 26-year-old initially struggled to get to grips with that position but has now rediscovered his best form and has now scored 36 goals in all competitions in his debut season.

“He is the best centre forward in the world, there were doubts about whether he could play there or whether he would be better on the left,” Ancelotti said.

“He is a great striker, he is very good in the centre, more so than on the wing, his running is unique and he can take better advantage of it inside.”

