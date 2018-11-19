Report claims Man Utd in talks with father of £197m PSG star

Manchester United are in the race to secure the signing of unhappy PSG star Neymar, according to the latest reports.

Neymar reportedly completed a shock €222million move to the French capital in order to get out of Lionel Messi’s shadow and thrust himself into Ballon d’Or contention.

However the former Santos star – rated at around €300m – is apparently regretting that move due to the emergence of Kylian Mbappe, with a return to Barca being touted as a possible option.

It seems that he may have more than one option though, as Manchester City reportedly reached out to him to gauge interest over a possible move, while it was also suggested United were ready to make the 26-year-old their next superstar.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu meanwhile seemed to confirm recently that Neymar is not going to return to the Nou Camp.

“Neymar is not coming back to Barcelona, this is not going to happen,” he told El Matì de Catalunya Radio.

Now, a staggering report from Don Balon claims that Manchester United are one of the clubs that Neymar’s father is negotiating with.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are the other two that make up the trio, but the report claims that Neymar could cost as much as £197million.

There is pressure on the United ownership to spend big and overhaul their squad, given the mixed successes of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.

