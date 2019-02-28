Stunning statement from Inter star gives Man Utd hope of €110m deal

Manchester United have been handed a boost as the future of reported target Mauro Icardi has taken yet another shock twist.

Icardi was stripped of the captaincy at San Siro earlier this month, with long-serving goalkeeper Samir Handanovic given the armband instead.

The prolific striker has not featured for Inter since – due to a knee problem – and speculation about a summer move away from the Nerazzuri is rising.

Now, Goal Italia report that the decision to take the captaincy away from Icardi will not be a temporary one, and that Handanovic will remain in the role even when the Argentine returns to the field.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to United, while Chelsea and Real Madrid are also said to be interested. However, the latter’s interest appears to have cooled recently, with the club reluctant to deal with Icardi’s wife and agent, Wanda Nara.

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti was in no mood to talk about Icardi during his press conference on Thursday afternoon.

“Many things have already been said about Icardi by [chief executive Giuseppe] Marotta and [president Steven] Zhang,” he said.

“From now on I’ll only talk about the players that are available for selection, not those who aren’t, because they’re the ones who are on the field and care about the fate of Inter.

“I won’t talk about the others anymore.”

In a lengthy statement on Instagram the Argentine responded, stating: “I don’t know if there’s love and respect towards Inter and towards me from some people that make decisions in this moment.

“I don’t know if some persons have the will to act and resolve things, only and exclusively with the love for Inter.

“In a family many things can happen, both nice and sad. For love one can go through a lot, or everything. But there must always be respect. These are my values, these are the values that I’ve always fought for. In my story. At Inter. With Inter.”

His comments suggest a discord between himself and the leadership at the club, as well as possibly his team-mates, and add fuel to speculation surrounding a €110m move to Old Trafford.

