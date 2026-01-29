TEAMtalk understands that ex-Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby is closing in on a move to Inter Milan – ending any hope of a Premier League return this month, and with intermediaries having offered Unai Emery’s side the chance to re-sign their former star.

The 26-year-old only spent a single season at Villa Park, contributing to 21 goals (10 scored, 11 assists) before making a lucrative £50m (€58m, $70m) switch to Saudi Pro League side Al‑Ittihad last summer. His performances there – Diaby has eight goals and a ridiculous 27 assists across his debut campaign – have been strong enough to attract fresh interest, and we can reveal that several Premier League clubs were quietly alerted to his potential availability in recent days.

And we can confirm that Aston Villa, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Sunderland were among the English sides contacted by intermediaries to gauge whether a January deal might be possible.

However, while there was initial intrigue, talks failed to progress. Sources have told us that the tax implications of a mid-season return to England made any move unworkable. As seen with the recent situation involving Ivan Toney, players returning from Saudi Arabia face a significant tax hit if they move back before being away for a two-year period.

Once Diaby and his representatives became aware of the financial impact, attention swiftly shifted to options on the continent.

As a result, TEAMtalk can reveal that Inter Milan have moved to the front of the queue, and we’ve been informed that negotiations are now at an advanced stage.

A deal is on the table for an initial loan with an obligation to buy in the summer for around €35million (£30m, $41.5m), and all parties are confident an agreement will be finalised soon.

And unless there is a dramatic late twist, Diaby’s next appearance in Europe will be in Serie A rather than the Premier League.

Had Villa been able to proceed with the deal, Diaby could have been the third player they brought back to Villa Park in a matter of days.

Earlier this week, Villa struck an £18.2m agreement to re-sign Tammy Abraham, giving Emery another striker option off the bench.

It was also confirmed on Wednesday that Douglas Luiz has returned to the club, joining on loan from Juventus and with the deal containing a key clause to turn the move permanent.

