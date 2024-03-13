Stunning transfer between Tottenham and Chelsea ignites after Boehly overrules Pochettino

Chelsea are ready to cash in on Tottenham target Conor Gallagher

Tottenham look capable of signing Ange Postecoglou’s No 1 transfer target for the summer after a brutal Chelsea raid was made possible by Todd Boehly, according to a report.

It’s no secret that Spurs are huge admirers of Chelsea stand-in captain, Conor Gallagher. The Independent claimed the all-action 24-year-old was installed as Tottenham’s preferred midfield addition in January, though a deal obviously did not come to pass.

Nonetheless, Tottenham’s interest isn’t going away and a move for Gallagher is expected to be explored once again at season’s end.

Gallagher’s drive and energy is viewed as meshing well with the vibrant and front-foot style of play Postecoglou has brought to Spurs.

The Australian is a huge admirer of Gallagher, as is current Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Indeed, Pochettino has started Gallagher in every Premier League match he’s been available for this season. The only game the midfielder missed was through a one-game suspension after picking up a red card for two bookable offences.

Gallagher has also captained the side in Reece James’ injury absence. Clearly, he’s a player of increasing influence at Stamford Bridge and all outlets concur Pochettino does not want to lose the midfielder.

However, there’s growing speculation Chelsea must sell players prior to June 30 to conform with PSR rules. Lewis Hall will be the first to go, with his £28m (plus £7m in add-ons) move to Newcastle all but assured.

Football London recently listed 14 others who could depart. Gallagher was named in the piece and as a homegrown player, any proceeds from his sale would represent pure profit on the balance sheet.

TEAMtalk recently revealed two other academy graduates aside from Gallagher who could depart at season’s end. Both those players were also namechecked by Football London.

Boehly overrules Pochettino on Gallagher

Now, a fresh update from Football Insider has shed new light on Gallagher’s future.

They state that much to Pochettino’s dismay, Chelsea’s hierarchy are ‘set to go against the wishes’ of the Argentine and cash in on Gallagher early in the summer window.

Chelsea are expected to sanction a series of sales prior to June 30. That will ensure the fees generated count towards the finances for the 2023/24 season and not the 2024/25 campaign.

That will be music to the ears of Postecoglou and Tottenham, though Chelsea are unlikely to make life easy for their London rivals.

On the subject of cost, TEAMtalk has been told Chelsea will hope to generate £50m if they do sell Gallagher.

Interested clubs – such as Tottenham – will hope to secure a deal for the reduced sum of £40m given Gallagher will have just one year remaining on his contract.

