Stunning twist as Man Utd breeze past Liverpool to make themselves ‘first option’ for supreme signing

There has been a huge development in the transfer race surrounding Sporting star Goncalo Inacio, with Manchester United back in the mix and reportedly leapfrogging rivals Liverpool.

Inacio appears set to move on from Sporting next year. The centre-back has already proven himself to be one of the best defenders in Portugal, despite only being 22 years old. He is also now a regular in the Portugal national team, having won four caps and scored two goals on the international stage this year.

Sporting should be able to make good money on Inacio as they have managed to tie him down to a contract lasting until June 2027, while he is also a highly sought-after profile of defender as he is left-footed and can therefore provide plenty of balance to a team.

Inacio’s price tag is unlikely to prevent him from taking a giant next step in his career though, as major European clubs are queuing up to capture him.

On October 25, it was claimed that Man Utd had moved away from a possible January deal for Inacio after deciding he would be too expensive to sign. This put Liverpool in a great position to strike an agreement with Sporting.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp then learned of Real Madrid’s interest in the player.

Ahead of Sporting’s huge clash against Benfica on Sunday, manager Ruben Amorim was asked about Inacio potentially leaving for less than his €60million (£52.6m) release clause.

Amorim responded: “If they pay the release clause, he has to go, if they don’t, nobody will leave.”

Man Utd overtake Liverpool in Goncalo Inacio race

Spanish outlet AS (via Sport Witness) have now provided an update on the situation. They dramatically reveal that Man Utd have re-entered the hunt for Inacio.

Erik ten Hag is ‘very interested’ in adding the hugely talented star to his squad amid concerns over current options such as Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire.

And Man Utd have even moved ahead of Liverpool in the chase, as they are now the ‘first option’ for Inacio, should he come to the Premier League.

Man Utd are expected to be a ‘great rival’ to Madrid in the battle for Inacio, with Liverpool seemingly falling to the wayside.

It is clearly great news for Man Utd fans that the Red Devils have eased past Liverpool. Although, Man Utd will have to put on a major charm offensive to stop Inacio from going to the Spanish capital.

AS add that Inacio wants to emulate his Portugal heroes Luis Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo by shining for Madrid. In response to this, Man Utd officials could remind Inacio how successful Ronaldo was with them too, in an attempt to bring the player to Old Trafford.

