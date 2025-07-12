Reports have talked up a parting of the ways between Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid

Neither Real Madrid or Vinicius Jr are putting any effort into finalising a contract extension despite a deal being verbally agreed months ago, with a stunning report also claims a billion euro offer is being prepped to take the Brazilian away from the Bernabeu.

Vinicius Jr is unquestionably among the world’s finest wingers, though it’s fair to say he hasn’t enjoyed the best of seasons. Vinicius bagged just 11 goals in LaLiga in a season in which Real Madrid lost out to Barcelona on the domestic front, were humbled by Arsenal in the Champions League and thrashed by PSG in the Club World Cup.

According to the Daily Mail, new manager Xabi Alonso is decidedly unimpressed with the six performances Vinicius Jr turned out in the CWC.

That update came in their report that relayed news from Spanish outlet, El Chiringuito, and it’s they who have made the extraordinary claims about the winger’s future – or lack thereof – at Real Madrid.

Vinicius has two years remaining on his contract at the Bernabeu and Fabrizio Romano previously brought news back in April of an extension being verbally agreed.

Romano wrote: “Vinicius Jr, on the verge of reaching an agreement with Real Madrid over new deal for the next five years.

“Deal almost done as La Ser reported, waiting to clarify whether [it’s] going to be be valid until 2030 or 2029 with option to extend. Vini always wanted to stay at Real Madrid.”

A subsequent update from the trusted reporter added: “More on Vinicius Jr new deal. No date has been fixed yet to get the new agreement signed, waiting on the final details to be sealed.

“Initial verbal agreement in place, length of the deal under discussion — 2029 with an option to extend or 2030. No formal steps yet.”

However, fast forward three months and we appear no closer to Vinicius putting pen to paper. What’s more, the latest from El Chringuito states the talks Real Madrid had planned to hold with Vinicius to finalise the agreement this summer have been shelved.

Vinicius is reportedly not all that fussed about that development, with the report adding he is ‘similarly said to be in no rush to move talks along.’

Billion euro offer prepped

Spanish outlet Cadena Ser revealed earlier in 2025 that Vinicius had rejected a billion euro offer to move to Saudi Arabia.

The monster sum would have been split over five years, meaning Vinicius would have earned €200m per year over the length of the contract. That roughly equated to a weekly wage of €3.85m / £3.33m / $4.32m.

The gargantuan offer was snubbed, with Vinicius determined to extend his spell with Real Madrid at that time.

But with an extension now on standby and murmurings of discontent from Alonso surfacing, the Daily Mail claimed the one billion euro offer from Saudi Arabia will be put back on the table.

