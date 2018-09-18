Sturridge on standby as Klopp faces Liverpool striker shortage

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino faces a late assessment ahead of the Champions League visit of Paris Saint-Germain to see whether he has recovered from an eye injury.

The Brazilian sustained an abrasion on the cornea of his left eye after being caught by Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen’s flailing arm on Saturday and it has affected his vision.

The club confirmed that Firmino suffered no serious injury to his eye after he was forced off in their 2-1 win against Tottenham.

As such, the Reds manager admitted he has “not been ruled out” of Tuesday’s opening Champions League group game against the Ligue 1 champions.

“No idea [of his fitness], to be honest. He is much better,” Klopp said ahead of his pre-PSG presser.

“We all saw the picture and we were massively worried. But all these worries are away so he will be fine. If he will be fine for tomorrow, I don’t know in the moment.

“We are obviously in close contact with him and it improved already – but in this moment I can’t say if he will be available for the match.”

Back-up strikers Divock Origi (ankle) and Dominic Solanke (knock) are doubtful and if Firmino does not make it, Daniel Sturridge could make his first start in the competition for the club.

Klopp will otherwise pick from a full-strength squad, with Jordan Henderson among those hoping to earn a start in what has been a personally frustrating season so far.

“They’ve been fantastic, winning games, so it’s normal for me that I’m not playing. I can accept it.

“It just means I have to keep working hard, keep improving and take my chance when it comes.

“I totally respect the players around me, how well they are playing, and the manager as well. He always decides and he’s always right.

PSG, meanwhile, are expected to line up with defender Marquinhos in a holding midfield role.

Liverpool (from): Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Moreno, Keita, Fabinho, Shaqiri, Sturridge.

PSG (possible side): Areola; Meunier, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Rabiot, Marquinhos, Di Maria; Mbappe, Cavani, Neymar.

