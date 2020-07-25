Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge is ‘open’ to joining Aston Villa, as long as they avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Sturridge left Liverpool at the end of last season and eventually joined Turkish club Trabzonspor.

He played 16 games and scored seven goals for the Super Lig side, but departed in March.

He has since served a four-month suspension from football for breaching betting rules. But he is now available again and on the hunt for his next club.

And Villa Park has emerged as a potential destination according to a report on the Daily Mail, cited on Birmingham Live.

Sturridge spent time with Villa as a junior, while he also nearly joined last year before moving abroad.

But he could now finally join up with the Villains, should they secure survival on Sunday. Dean Smith’s men are one point above the relegation zone ahead of their visit to West Ham in the final game of the campaign.

The Birmingham-born forward would add plenty of experience having played 218 English top flight games. He also scored 77 goals, so would be a guaranteed goal threat.

There is also interest in Sturridge coming from Italy. Serie B winners Benevento are eyeing up a move for the 30-year-old ahead of their return to Serie A.

Their club president has also stated it would be an “honour” to add him to their ranks. Therefore, Villa may have to act fast if they hope to win the race for his signature.