Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge admits that he is shocked clubs were not lining up to sign an influential Tottenham star this summer.

Sturridge admits that Spurs forward Son Heung-Min is one of his favourite players and is stunned that the South Korea star is still playing his football in north London.

The 29-year-old has been an outstanding performer for Tottenham for some time and has sparked up an incredible partnership with Harry Kane.

Son, who cost Spurs just £22million in 2015, has scored 109 goals in 284 appearances for the club.

He has already notched two goals this season, including winners against Man City and Watford. Another victory over Wolves sees Tottenham currently sitting at the Premier League summit.

And Sturridge, who has been a free agent for 18 months, has revealed his love for the player in a tweet.

On another note Son Heung Min is one of my fav players in football. He has everthing. World class in my opinion. I really don’t think he’s talked about enough or given the credit he deserves. I’m shocked teams aren’t lining up to sign him. Gotta give him his flowers today. 🙌🏾🔥 — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) August 30, 2021

Despite his surprise as Son still being at Tottenham, it appears that the player still be there for some time.

He only signed a new contract with the club in July to keep him in north London unil 2025.

Midfielder reveals reason for Tottenham, Chelsea snubs

Meanwhile, midfield sensation Ilaix Moriba has hinted at why he opted to sign for RB Leipzig despite emerging on the radars of Tottenham and Chelsea.

The 18-year-old is one of Europe’s most highly rated talents. Barcelona were reluctant to part ways with the Spaniard who has frequently drawn comparisons with Paul Pogba. However, his unwillingness to sign a new contract ensured an exit rose to the top of their agenda.

Several English clubs registered their interest throughout the summer, most notably Chelsea and Tottenham.

Spurs were in the mix for Moriba up until the latter stages of the window. However, a switch to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig ultimately materialised.

Leipzig reportedly forked out an initial €16m prior to add-ons with Moriba signing a five-year deal running to 2026. Given his limitless potential, Barcelona insisted on the insertion of a 10 percent sell-on clause.

That came as a blow to the English suitors, though Spurs and Chelsea did secure deadline day deals from La Liga nonetheless.

Right-back Emerson Royal arrived in North London from Barcelona. The Blues, meanwhile, nabbed Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez on loan. The classy midfielder since spoke of a Thomas Tuchel promise as being a key factor behind his signing.

Moriba an opportunity missed for Spurs

Signing Moriba would’ve rounded out a superb deadline day for the pair, but the teen star has since hinted at why he chose Leipzig instead.

Speaking to their official website, Moriba specifically cited the club’s attacking philosophy while insisting Leipzig – who hold a reputation for developing young talent – would be a perfect place to develop his career.

“I’m very happy to be able to join RB Leipzig,” said Moriba. “It’s a very exciting club, one that has always preferred to play attacking football, which fits perfectly to me.

“I’m confident that Leipzig is the right place for me to take the next step in my career and continue my development, which is what informed my decision.

“Now, my full focus is on settling in at the club, within the team and the city in order to be able to play to my best as quickly as possible. We have big goals this season and I can’t wait to take on this challenge at Leipzig.”

