Sturridge snubs lucrative move; vows to stay at Liverpool

Daniel Sturridge is reported to have rejected the chance to treble his wages with a move to China and fully intends to fight for his place at Liverpool.

The England striker struggled with injuries once again last season and it seemed his days under Jurgen Klopp were over when the Reds boss admitted there would be a discussion over his future in the summer.

And despite his injury record, the striker very much remains a man in demand with the likes of AC Milan, West Ham and clubs in the Far East all tracking the England striker.

And reports have suggested that Chinese side Beijing Guoan made an approach to Sturridge’s representatives to try and sign the striker, with the chance to treble his reported £90,000 a week wages on the table.

But Sturridge is reported to have snubbed the opportunity, and will be hoping to remain injury-free in what would be his sixth season at Anfield.

Liverpool look less and less likely to sign a striker this summer, with their money being allocated for a central midfielder and a centre-half – with Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk their two major targets. That increases the chances of Sturridge staying on Anfield and the forward will compete with the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi for one of the three attacking spots in Klopp’s line up.

Speaking about his future in May, Sturridge seemed determined to stay at Anfield next season.

“That is for the club to decide, for myself I am enjoying my football,” he told Sky Sports.

“My job is to go on the pitch and put my best foot forward.”

When questioned again if he would hold talks with Klopp and the club this summer, he added: “There is nothing to discuss really. I have two years left on my deal and I am happy here.”

And after the 27-year-old completed 90 minutes across the two friendlies against Tranmere and Wigan last week, there is hope for Reds supporters that the player could rediscover his best form again through the 2017/18 season, amid claims the player is desperate to prove his qualities (and fitness) to Klopp.