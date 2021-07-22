Club chief dismisses threat of Chelsea raid for key man with reality check

Stuttgart’s sporting director has brushed off any concerns for Sasa Kalajdzic’s future, amid reported transfer interest from Chelsea.

The striker has reportedly emerged on the Blues’ radar as they look for an out-and-out goalscorer. Thomas Tuchel’s men have only scored more than two goals in a game once under the manager’s stewardship. Kalajdzic fits the bill perfectly, following his record of 17 strikes and six assists last season.

Chelsea have reportedly identified the Bundesliga’s tallest striker – at 6ft 7in – as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

According to Stuttgart’s transfer chief Sven Mislintat, however, Kalajdzic is going nowhere. Indeed, he has full faith that the player will ignore the interest.

“Sasa still has a two-year contract with us and feels right at home. You can see that,” the former Arsenal chief said.

“He’s been training in VfB clothes all summer. I’m not that worried about that, to be honest.”

As well as his record in the Bundesliga, Austria international Kalajdzic also starred at Euro 2020.

He played in each of his country’s games as they reached the quarter-finals, where he scored in the defeat to Italy.

July 22 Transfer Chatter - Chelsea in for Berardi, Arsenal want Ramsdale and Man Utd favourite for Neves Chelsea turn their attention to Domenico Berardi, Arsenal want Aaron Ramsdale and Man Utd are favourites to sign Ruben Neves.

Chelsea have reportedly identified him as a target amid a struggle to sign Haaland.

The Blues are reportedly willing to submit a £150million bid, a price no other club want to stump up this summer.

Dortmund want to hold onto their star man, despite the prospect of losing him for his £64million release clause next summer.

Furthermore, Haaland has shown no sign of wanting to leave and stressed last week that he is looking forward to the new season.

Chelsea eyeing up Lewandowski

Staying in the Bundesliga, Chelsea are also reportedly eyeing up a deal for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international has enjoyed fine form over the past two seasons, breaking the German top flight’s record for goals in a single season.

As such, reports claim that the Blues have held talks with his agent.