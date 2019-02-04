Benjamin Pavard has admitted he had no hesitation in agreeing to join Bayern Munich this summer, despite interest from the Premier League in the shape of Liverpool and Tottenham.

The Stuttgart defender has earned a reputation for himself as one of the Bundesliga’s best centre-halves, while he also shone for France during their triumphant World Cup campaign with the 22-year-old operating as a right-back in Didier Deschamps’ side.

But with a queue of clubs readying moves to prise the Frenchman away from Stuttgart – both Tottenham and Liverpool had been strongly linked – it was announced last month that the player would be moving to Bayern.

Explaining his decision to move to Bavaria and snub potential moves to the Premier League, Pavard told Bild:

“I had a key moment, when I stood with Stuttgart in the Allianz Arena tunnel last season,” he said.

“I saw the Bayern players sitting next to me and felt the atmosphere, I knew: ‘I want to play there someday’.”

Explaining why staying in Germany, and ignoring calls from the Premier League, was always his preference, he continued: “The change was not a question of money for me. I love Germany, the mentality, the Bundesliga.

“That’s why I really wanted to stay here. When FC Bayern’s offer came, I did not have to think for a second.

“Bayern is for me the best club in the world. I want to continue the history of this club, win many titles there. Bayern can definitely win the Champions League,” he added.

Pavard’s versatility will be a welcome addition to Bayern and discussing where he best likes to play, Pavard concluded: “I like to play as a centre-back, but if the coach sees me right behind or six, that will not be a problem for me, I’ll adapt.”

