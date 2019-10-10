Style clash likely to put Liverpool off signing Salzburg goal machine

Liverpool are unlikely to make a move for RB Salzburg goal machine Erling Haaland, as the striker does not suit Jurgen Klopp’s style of play.

Calciomercato claims that the Reds, Tottenham, Manchester United and Juventus are all keen on the 6ft 4in Norwegian, who has been banging in goals for fun over the last year.

However, Haaland admitted recently that talk of a potential move to Old Trafford left him ‘f****** bored’.

A separate report claims that Klopp will not move for the 19-year-old, as his style of play does not suit how the Reds chief likes his forwards to operate.

Haaland scored the equaliser at Anfield as Salzburg fought back from 3-0 down in the Champions League last week, only to lose 4-3 thanks to Mo Salah’s second goal of the game.

The son of former Manchester City star Alf-Inge Haaland, Erling Haaland has already scored 19 goals in 16 games for the Austrian side this season and is being tipped to be the subject of plenty of big-money offers come January.

However, it would that the Reds will stick with what they have – with Divock Origi providing the main back-up to Liverpool’s outstanding trio of attackers.

