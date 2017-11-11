Barcelona to sell three stars to help pave way for Coutinho

Barcelona will cash in on three midfielders to free up space and funds to sign Philippe Coutinho in January, according to reports in Spain.

The Brazilian playmaker remains a prime target for the La Liga giants when the transfer window reopens in just over six weeks’ time and hopes remain high at the Nou Camp that they can finally tempt Liverpool into selling the player.

Both Coutinho and Ajax teenager Matthijs De Ligt are key targets for Barca in January and Mundo Deportivo claims they will free up both funds and space in their squad for the duo by moving on midfielders of Rafinha, Denis Suarez and Arda Turan.

Brazil international Rafinha, who is currently injured, wants to leave the club in search of first-team action elsewhere ahead of next summer’s World Cup. Barca are aware of this but are unsure whether to sell him permanently or loan him out instead.

Former Manchester City man Suarez, meanwhile, rejected a move to Napoli last summer in order to succeed at the Nou Camp and is not considering leaving the club in January.

Turkey midfielder Arda does not form part of coach Ernesto Valverde’s first-team plans and is attracting interest from his former club Galatasaray, while Arsenal have also been linked.